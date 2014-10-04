Publicidad

Antioquia  /  Antójese de comer los mejores platos gourmet y postres de Medellín

Antójese de comer los mejores platos gourmet y postres de Medellín

Actualizado: octubre 04, 2014 01:36 PM

Maridaje es el evento que reúne a los restaurantes con los platos más provocativos de la ciudad, desde el 2 y hasta el 5 de octubre en Plaza Mayor.

