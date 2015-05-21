Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Tendencias:
INFORMES ESPECIALES
DÓLAR EN COLOMBIA HOY
INFORMES ESPECIALES
PELÉ
240x30push.png
#EstáEnTusManos Quiero recibir notificaciones con las noticias más importantes de Colombia y el mundo.
Activar
Ahora no

Publicidad

Noticias Caracol  /  Antioquia  /  Imágenes de la conmovedora despedida de las primeras 33 víctimas en Salgar

Imágenes de la conmovedora despedida de las primeras 33 víctimas en Salgar

210515_sepelio_colectivo_salgar_1.jpg
1 of 9
210515_sepelio_colectivo_salgar_1.jpg
210515_sepelio_colectivo_salgar_2.jpg
2 of 9
210515_sepelio_colectivo_salgar_2.jpg
210515_sepelio_colectivo_salgar_3.jpg
3 of 9
210515_sepelio_colectivo_salgar_3.jpg
210515_sepelio_colectivo_salgar_4.jpg
4 of 9
210515_sepelio_colectivo_salgar_4.jpg
210515_sepelio_colectivo_salgar_5.jpg
5 of 9
210515_sepelio_colectivo_salgar_5.jpg
210515_sepelio_colectivo_salgar_6.jpg
6 of 9
210515_sepelio_colectivo_salgar_6.jpg
210515_sepelio_colectivo_salgar_7.jpg
7 of 9
210515_sepelio_colectivo_salgar_7.jpg
210515_sepelio_colectivo_salgar_8.jpg
8 of 9
210515_sepelio_colectivo_salgar_8.jpg
210515_sepelio_colectivo_salgar_9.jpg
9 of 9
210515_sepelio_colectivo_salgar_9.jpg
Actualizado: mayo 22, 2015 08:25 AM

Con una caravana que inició en Medellín y llegará Salgar, comenzó el triste adiós de las primeras víctimas que perdieron la vida en la tragedia.

Relacionados

Noticias Caracol

Antioquia

Medellín

✔️ Síganos en Google Noticias con toda la información de Colombia y el mundo. ✔️ Síganos en Google Noticias con toda la información de Colombia y el mundo.