Johan Alexis Ramírez recibió la distinción Orden del Caballero de parte de Brasil

Johan Alexis Ramirez (L), a 15-year-old Colombian boy who was one of the first to arrive at the scene of the November 29 LAMIA plane crash in Colombia, poses with Medellin Mayor Federico Gutierrez during an award ceremony for the Colombians who rescued the victims, at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia on December 16, 2016. The accident killed 71 people and only six survived - four Brazilians and two Bolivians. Among the victims were nearly the entire Chapecoense team from Brazil who were flying to Medellin to play in the finals of the Copa Sudamericana soccer tournament. / AFP PHOTO / EVARISTO SA