Alertan sobre posible rebrote de COVID-19 en Antioquia durante cosecha cafetera
Luis Fernando Suárez, gobernador encargado, advirtió que se podría registrar entre octubre y noviembre. Por eso, anunció nuevas medidas de bioseguridad.
