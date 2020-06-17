Publicidad

Tendencias:
DÍA SIN IVA
CORONAVIRUS
DANIELLA ÁLVAREZ
PRIMA JUNIO
CUARENTENA EN COLOMBIA
LA REBELIÓN DE LAS RATAS
LogoNoticias_PushNotification.jpg
#EstáEnTusManos

Activar notificaciones


Quiero recibir notificaciones con las noticias más importantes de Colombia y el mundo.
Activar
Ahora no
despachos judiciales.jpg Ahora
Antioquia
Despachos judiciales de Medellín ya tienen protocolos para reabrir el 1 de julio
posada alemana.jpg Ahora
Antioquia
La Posada Alemana de Carlos Lehder será ahora un ecoparque del Quindío
chocó insumos.jpg Ahora
Antioquia
Antioquia le tiende la mano a Chocó y entrega ayudas para atender la emergencia por el coronavirus
reclutamiento forzado.jpg Ahora
Antioquia
Reclutamiento de menores ha aumentado más de un 113 % durante la cuarentena
daniela, estudiante eafit.jpg Ahora
Antioquia
Investigan si estudiante de Eafit hallada sin vida en el río Cauca fue víctima de abuso sexual
Thumbnail Ahora
Antioquia
Así funcionan los paneles solares que el Metro de Medellín empezó a instalar en sus estaciones
Thumbnail Ahora
Antioquia
Consternación en Antioquia y Caldas por asesinato de Daniela Quiñones, estudiante de Eafit
Thumbnail Ahora
Antioquia
En video quedó registrado atraco del que fue víctima Víctor Hugo Aristizábal
Thumbnail Ahora
Antioquia
La lideresa afro Karina Rivas está desaparecida en Medellín
Thumbnail Ahora
Antioquia
Mujer en Medellín es el ángel de la guarda de los animales callejeros en cuarentena
Antioquia
|
17 de junio, 2020

Día sin IVA en Medellín: comercio será 24 horas y no habrá pico y cédula

El metro y EnCicla tendrán horario extendido. Además, se decretó ley seca para este fin de semana por la celebración del Día del Padre. #EstáEnTusManos #NoticiasCaracolAhora Toda la información sobre la pandemia del coronavirus en Colombia: https://noticias.caracoltv.com/coronavirus-covid-19 Entérese acá sobre casos de coronavirus en Colombia, contagios en Colombia, mapa coronavirus Colombia, noticias sobre el coronavirus, actualizadas en tiempo real. Suscríbase [GRATIS] a nuestro canal en YouTube: http://bit.ly/2Jhc3oO y encuentre noticias en vivo, noticias de hoy, noticias del día y toda la información de noticias de última hora. Descargue nuestra aplicación: http://hyperurl.co/appnoticias Síganos en Google: http://bit.ly/2MrIZP3 WhatsApp El Periodista Soy Yo: http://bit.ly/2QD18rw WhatsApp Noticias Caracol Ahora: http://bit.ly/34ed1uQ Síganos en redes sociales: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NoticiasCaracol Twitter: https://twitter.com/NoticiasCaracol (@NoticiasCaracol) Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/noticiascaracol/ Nuestros canales en YouTube: Caracol Televisión: http://bit.ly/2CHpld2 Suscribirse Gol Caracol: http://bit.ly/2yAIGcU Suscribirse Shock: http://bit.ly/2CHNKzi Suscribirse Blu Radio: http://bit.ly/2CFF7Fo Suscribirse La Kalle: http://bit.ly/2JkgfEz Suscribirse Caracol Play: http://bit.ly/2SkyjlM Suscribirse El Espectador: http://bit.ly/2D4rkt7 Suscribirse
Lo último
CARGAR MÁS

Publicidad

Al continuar la navegación, el usuario autoriza que el portal web, propiedad de Caracol Televisión S.A., haga uso de Cookies de acuerdo con esta Política.
ENTENDIDO