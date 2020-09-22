Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Tendencias:
NAIRO QUINTANA
CORONAVIRUS
SALVEMOS A LOS EMPRENDEDORES
240x30push.png
#EstáEnTusManos Quiero recibir notificaciones con las noticias más importantes de Colombia y el mundo.
Activar
Ahora no
mineria en jericó.jpg Ahora
Antioquia
Habitantes del suroeste antioqueño protestan contra la minería en Jericó
Thumbnail Ahora
Antioquia
Visto bueno en el Concejo de Medellín a recursos para construcción del metro de la 80
urabá denuncia iglesia.jpg Ahora
Antioquia
Iglesia católica denuncia que en Urabá hay zonas vetadas hasta para las autoridades
Thumbnail Ahora
Antioquia
Hasta un martillo usaron vándalos para atacar entidad bancaria del centro de Medellín
Riña durante amor y amistad en Segovia, Antioquia.png Ahora
Antioquia
Fiesta de amor y amistad en vía pública terminó en impresionante riña
Thumbnail Ahora
Antioquia
Vandalismo y disturbios, lunar en manifestaciones de Medellín
Thumbnail Ahora
Antioquia
Diócesis de Apartadó denuncia que grupo armado impide labor de la iglesia en Urabá
Thumbnail Ahora
Antioquia
Protestas en Medellín y el Valle de Aburrá son vigiladas por 2.400 policías sin armas
zoológico medellin.jpg Ahora
Antioquia
Zoológico de Medellín se transforma en parque de conservación para rescatar fauna silvestre
proyectos campesinos.jpg Ahora
Antioquia
Víctimas del conflicto armado retoman sus labores en el campo con proyectos agropecuarios
Antioquia
|
22 de septiembre, 2020

“Me hago matar y mato al otro”: policía amenazó con dispararle a un menor de edad en una tienda

Una aparente confusión habría generado este incidente entre una tendera y el uniformado. La mujer alega que le dijo hermoso, pero el patrullero entendió que le había dicho baboso. Suscríbase [GRATIS] a nuestro canal en YouTube: http://bit.ly/2Jhc3oO. Descargue nuestra aplicación: http://hyperurl.co/appnoticias Síganos en Google: http://bit.ly/2MrIZP3 WhatsApp El Periodista Soy Yo: http://bit.ly/2QD18rw WhatsApp Noticias Caracol Ahora: http://bit.ly/34ed1uQ Síganos en redes sociales: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NoticiasCaracol Twitter: https://twitter.com/NoticiasCaracol (@NoticiasCaracol) Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/noticiascaracol/ Nuestros canales en YouTube: Caracol Televisión: http://bit.ly/2CHpld2 Suscribirse Gol Caracol: http://bit.ly/2yAIGcU Suscribirse Shock: http://bit.ly/2CHNKzi Suscribirse Blu Radio: http://bit.ly/2CFF7Fo Suscribirse La Kalle: http://bit.ly/2JkgfEz Suscribirse Caracol Play: http://bit.ly/2SkyjlM Suscribirse El Espectador: http://bit.ly/2D4rkt7 Suscribirse

Lo último

CARGAR MÁS

Publicidad

Al continuar la navegación, el usuario autoriza que el portal web, propiedad de Caracol Televisión S.A., haga uso de Cookies de acuerdo con esta Política.
ENTENDIDO