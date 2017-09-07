Publicidad

Entre fe y alegría: miles de peregrinos esperan el encuentro con el papa Francisco

Entre fe y alegría: miles de peregrinos esperan el encuentro con el papa Francisco

Actualizado: septiembre 07, 2017 05:02 PM

El parque Simón Bolívar, desde tempranas horas de la mañana, se llena para recibir al pontífice en misa campal que se desarrollará en horas de la tarde. Toda la información del papa en el hashtag #ElPapaEnColombia.

