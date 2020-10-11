Publicidad

Bogotá
|
11 de octubre, 2020

Aburridas con tanta inseguridad, mujeres con palos patrullan calles de Soacha

Se organizan por horarios y protegen distintas zonas del municipio vecino a Bogotá. Montaron hasta un sistema de cámaras.

