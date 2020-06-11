Publicidad

Bogotá
|
11 de junio, 2020

Capturan a hombre que habría raptado y desmembrado a una mujer en Bogotá

Cámaras muestran cómo, supuestamente, arrastró a la víctima hasta una tienda en San Cristóbal. Luego ella apareció en bolsas de basura que un habitante de la calle encontró. #EstáEnTusManos #NoticiasCaracolAhora Toda la información sobre la pandemia del coronavirus en Colombia: https://noticias.caracoltv.com/coronavirus-covid-19 Entérese acá sobre casos de coronavirus en Colombia, contagios en Colombia, mapa coronavirus Colombia, noticias sobre el coronavirus, actualizadas en tiempo real. Suscríbase [GRATIS] a nuestro canal en YouTube: http://bit.ly/2Jhc3oO y encuentre noticias en vivo, noticias de hoy, noticias del día y toda la información de noticias de última hora. Descargue nuestra aplicación: http://hyperurl.co/appnoticias Síganos en Google: http://bit.ly/2MrIZP3 WhatsApp El Periodista Soy Yo: http://bit.ly/2QD18rw WhatsApp Noticias Caracol Ahora: http://bit.ly/34ed1uQ Síganos en redes sociales: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NoticiasCaracol Twitter: https://twitter.com/NoticiasCaracol (@NoticiasCaracol) Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/noticiascaracol/ Nuestros canales en YouTube: Caracol Televisión: http://bit.ly/2CHpld2 Suscribirse Gol Caracol: http://bit.ly/2yAIGcU Suscribirse Shock: http://bit.ly/2CHNKzi Suscribirse Blu Radio: http://bit.ly/2CFF7Fo Suscribirse La Kalle: http://bit.ly/2JkgfEz Suscribirse Caracol Play: http://bit.ly/2SkyjlM Suscribirse El Espectador: http://bit.ly/2D4rkt7 Suscribirse
