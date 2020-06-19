Publicidad

Policias-corruptos-Pandemia.PNG Ahora
Bogotá
Policías recibían dinero para dejar hacer fiestas durante pandemia en Bogotá
Thumbnail Ahora
Bogotá
¿Se aplazan los matrimonios? Pico y cédula de Bogotá tiene en jaque a los enamorados
indigenas bogota foto nota junio 18 2020.jpg Ahora
Bogotá
Indígenas embera dicen que no se irán del Parque Tercer Milenio sin ayudas del Distrito
colegios coronavirus.jpg Ahora
Bogotá
Colegios públicos de Bogotá no volverán a clases presenciales en agosto
claudia_alerta.png Ahora
Bogotá
“No hay excepciones de pico y cédula para día sin IVA, no estamos en fiesta”: Claudia López
Adulto-mayor-robo.PNG Ahora
Bogotá
Arrastraron por el andén a un adulto mayor para robarle costoso reloj
Comercio-Dia-Sin-Iva.PNG Ahora
Bogotá
Abrir comercio antes del mediodía, propone director de Fenalco a alcaldesa de Bogotá en día sin IVA
Heidy-Hija.PNG Ahora
Bogotá
Hombre acusado de matar a su pareja en Bogotá ya la había golpeado y pagó fianza para quedar libre
Adulto-mayor-robo.PNG Ahora
Bogotá
Arrastraron por el andén a un adulto mayor para robarle un costoso reloj
Andino-Atentado.PNG Ahora
Bogotá
¡No nos olviden! Víctimas del atentado al Andino reclaman justicia tres años después
Bogotá
|
19 de junio, 2020

"Que el día sin IVA no termine en día sin vida", advierte Claudia López por largas filas

"Pues toca", así respondió una señora cuando le preguntaron por qué se arriesgaba a semejantes aglomeraciones. Piden mantener la distancia, hoy más que nunca. #EstáEnTusManos #NoticiasCaracolAhora Toda la información sobre la pandemia del coronavirus en Colombia: https://noticias.caracoltv.com/coronavirus-covid-19
