Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Tendencias:
TOUR DE FRANCIA
NUEVA NORMALIDAD
CORONAVIRUS
SALVEMOS A LOS EMPRENDEDORES
240x30push.png
#EstáEnTusManos Quiero recibir notificaciones con las noticias más importantes de Colombia y el mundo.
Activar
Ahora no
estafadores cárcel.jpg Ahora
Bogotá
Desde la cárcel, extorsionistas suplantaban a funcionarios aduaneros para exigir hasta $70 millones
drama mamás bogotá.jpg Ahora
Bogotá
"Ellos quedan solitos”: preocupación de mamás trabajadoras por sus hijos
Thumbnail Ahora
Bogotá
Llorando, sin comida y con mala higiene: encuentran a 15 niños abandonados en sus casas
AULA RODANTE 2.jpg Ahora
Bogotá
Aula rodante, increíble iniciativa que alegra a niños estudiantes en Bogotá
RESTAURANTES 29.jpg Ahora
Bogotá
Así funcionarán los restaurantes en Bogotá a partir del 3 de septiembre
Thumbnail Ahora
Bogotá
¿Cómo pagar las infracciones de tránsito después de la cuarentena?
Thumbnail Ahora
Bogotá
Los protocolos que deben cumplir quienes vayan a viajar desde las terminales de transporte de Bogotá
DORADO 1.jpg Ahora
Bogotá
Volvieron los vuelos nacionales al aeropuerto El Dorado
transmilenio.jpg Ahora
Bogotá
Nueva realidad: ¿se están cumpliendo las normas de autocuidado en Transmilenio?
robos comercio bogotá.jpg Ahora
Bogotá
Ladrones madrugaron a robar carnicería que se disponía a abrir en Bogotá
Bogotá
|
2 de septiembre, 2020

“Tienen que aprender a salir como adultos”: Claudia López por aglomeraciones en Bogotá

Autoridades y expertos hacen llamado a la responsabilidad ciudadana. En San Victorino, en Bogotá, autoridades tuvieron que intervenir entre comerciantes y compradores. Suscríbase [GRATIS] a nuestro canal en YouTube: http://bit.ly/2Jhc3oO. Descargue nuestra aplicación: http://hyperurl.co/appnoticias Síganos en Google: http://bit.ly/2MrIZP3 WhatsApp El Periodista Soy Yo: http://bit.ly/2QD18rw WhatsApp Noticias Caracol Ahora: http://bit.ly/34ed1uQ Síganos en redes sociales: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NoticiasCaracol Twitter: https://twitter.com/NoticiasCaracol (@NoticiasCaracol) Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/noticiascaracol/ Nuestros canales en YouTube: Caracol Televisión: http://bit.ly/2CHpld2 Suscribirse Gol Caracol: http://bit.ly/2yAIGcU Suscribirse Shock: http://bit.ly/2CHNKzi Suscribirse Blu Radio: http://bit.ly/2CFF7Fo Suscribirse La Kalle: http://bit.ly/2JkgfEz Suscribirse Caracol Play: http://bit.ly/2SkyjlM Suscribirse El Espectador: http://bit.ly/2D4rkt7 Suscribirse

Lo último

CARGAR MÁS

Publicidad

Al continuar la navegación, el usuario autoriza que el portal web, propiedad de Caracol Televisión S.A., haga uso de Cookies de acuerdo con esta Política.
ENTENDIDO