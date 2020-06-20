Publicidad

Tendencias:
CORONAVIRUS
DÍA SIN IVA
CUARENTENA EN COLOMBIA
DÍA OLÍMPICO
LA REBELIÓN DE LAS RATAS
Cali
¡Cuidado! Personas sin identificación están realizando supuestas pruebas de coronavirus
Cali
Cali
20 de junio, 2020

Indígenas de Buenaventura donaron alimentos a los afectados por el coronavirus

Los mercados entregados contenían papa, bananos, yuca, coco, pescado, entre otros alimentos.
