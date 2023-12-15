Temblor en Colombia hoy sacudió a Sucre: tuvo una magnitud de 4,3

Actualizado: diciembre 15, 2023 12:33 PM
Gente del departamento reportó haber sentido el seísmo y varios aseguraron que fue bastante fuerte pese a su levedad.
#SismosColombiaSGC Evento Sísmico - Boletín Actualizado 1, 2023-12-15, 12:15 hora local Magnitud 4.3, Profundidad 63 km, Sampués - Sucre, Colombia ¿Sintió este sismo? repórtelo https://t.co/pgC7OC2O7j https://t.co/63pt8nVsSe #NoticiaEnDesarrollo #Temblor #Sismo pic.twitter.com/8xlMVuIx6N— Servicio Geológico Colombiano (@sgcol) December 15, 2023