Temblor en Colombia hoy sacudió a Sucre: tuvo una magnitud de 4,3

Temblor en Colombia hoy sacudió a Sucre: tuvo una magnitud de 4,3

El temblor en Colombia hoy se registró a las 12:15 del día. “Vivo en Sincelejo, estaba sentada y se sintió fuerte", comentó una de las personas que percibió el sismo.

Nuevo temblor en Colombia hoy sacudió al municipio de Los Santos, Santander
De acuerdo al reporte del Servicio Geológico Colombiano, el temblor tuvo una magnitud de 4,3 y una profundidad de 149 kilómetros -
Getty Images/iStockphoto
Por: Noticias Caracol
|
Actualizado: diciembre 15, 2023 12:33 PM

Un temblor en Colombia hoy  fue reportado por el Servicio Geológico Colombiano en Sucre. El movimiento telúrico de este viernes, 15 de diciembre de 2023, tuvo una magnitud de 4,3, con una profundidad de 63 km.

Gente del departamento reportó haber sentido el seísmo y varios aseguraron que fue bastante fuerte pese a su levedad.

