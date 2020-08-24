Publicidad

|
24 de agosto, 2020

Ladrones en moto y armados arrollan a ciclista, lo golpean y lo roban, en Santa Marta

Me dijo "no te vayas a hacer matar y entrega todo", cuenta la víctima del robo registrado en horas de la madrugada en una calle de Santa Marta.

