PAU DONÉS
CORONAVIRUS
CUARENTENA EN COLOMBIA
PRIMA JUNIO
DÍAS SIN IVA
JARABE DE PALO
Código Caracol
|
9 de junio, 2020

No creo en esa señora, me tiene mamado”: la despachada de Armando Benedetti

"No creo en esa señora, me tiene mamado": la despachada de Armando Benedetti

El senador del Partido de la U aseguró que la magistrada de la Corte Suprema Cristina Lombana no le da garantías.
