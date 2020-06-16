Publicidad

Colombia
16 de Junio, 2020

Descubren poderosa caleta de las disidencias de las FARC en Planadas, Tolima

El material bélico estaría destinado para acciones terroristas en municipios del norte del Cauca.

Por: Noticiascaracol.com / 
El material bélico estaría destinado para acciones terroristas en municipios del norte del Cauca. Serían propiedad del frente Ismael Ruiz.

La Fiscalía y el Ejército hallaron 700 unidades de arsenal como granadas, cuerpos de granadas y detonadores.

Serían propiedad del frente Ismael Ruiz.

Noticiascaracol.com
