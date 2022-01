El icónico ‘Canto a la Tierra’ del Carnaval de Negros y Blancos

"

Los trajes y bailes siempre cuentan historias

Por medio del arte, los colectivos presentan leyendas y temas alusivos a la Pachamama

A reveller smiles as she takes part in the "Canto a la Tierra" parade during the Blacks and Whites Carnival in Pasto, Colombia, on January 3, 2020. - The Black and White carnival has its origins in a mix of Andean, Amazonian and Pacific cultural expressions. It is celebrated every year in the city of Pasto and has been on UNESCO's list of intangible cultural heritage since 2009. (Photo by Raul ARBOLEDA / AFP)