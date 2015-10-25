Publicidad

Noticias Caracol  /  Colombia  /  En fotos: candidatos y ciudadanos de Bogotá cumplieron cita con la democracia

En fotos: candidatos y ciudadanos de Bogotá cumplieron cita con la democracia

elecciones_3.jpg
1 of 24
elecciones_3.jpg
elecciones_7.jpg
2 of 24
elecciones_7.jpg
claramisaok_0.jpg
3 of 24
claramisaok_0.jpg
clara2ok_0.jpg
4 of 24
clara2ok_0.jpg
elecciones_10.jpg
5 of 24
elecciones_10.jpg
nieto-pardook_0.jpg
6 of 24
nieto-pardook_0.jpg
elecciones_8.jpg
7 of 24
elecciones_8.jpg
pena2ok_0.jpg
8 of 24
pena2ok_0.jpg
elecciones_11.jpg
9 of 24
elecciones_11.jpg
corferiasok_0.jpg
10 of 24
corferiasok_0.jpg
perrituok.jpg
11 of 24
perrituok.jpg
santosok.jpg
12 of 24
santosok.jpg
z19ok.jpg
13 of 24
z19ok.jpg
pachook.jpg
14 of 24
pachook.jpg
oscar-ivan-zuluaga-votaok.jpg
15 of 24
oscar-ivan-zuluaga-votaok.jpg
corferias-mesas-electorrrok.jpg
16 of 24
corferias-mesas-electorrrok.jpg
senoresok.jpg
17 of 24
senoresok.jpg
elecciones_1.jpg
18 of 24
elecciones_1.jpg
elecciones_2.jpg
19 of 24
elecciones_2.jpg
elecciones_4.jpg
20 of 24
elecciones_4.jpg
elecciones_6.jpg
21 of 24
elecciones_6.jpg
elecciones_9.jpg
22 of 24
elecciones_9.jpg
elecciones_12.jpg
23 of 24
elecciones_12.jpg
elecciones_13.jpg
24 of 24
elecciones_13.jpg
Actualizado: octubre 25, 2015 06:13 PM

Desde muy temprano los aspirantes a la Alcaldía de la Capital votaron. Así transcurre la jornada electoral.

