En medio del hambre y la sequía, los indígenas wayúu luchan por sobrevivir

1 of 12

Gladis Fatima Castro rests in her hammock inside her dirt floor home in Manaure, Colombia, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2015. Three days ago she lost her 14-year-old daughter and a doctor’s certificate shows the diagnosis: severe malnutrition that led first to hair loss and then sores in her mouth that prevented her from swallowing the vitamins and minerals doctors prescribed. “I didn’t have enough even to pay for them,” said Fatima, who has two remaining younger children. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Fernando Vergara/AP