Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Trends:
INFORMES ESPECIALES
DÓLAR EN COLOMBIA HOY
INFORMES ESPECIALES
PELÉ
240x30push.png
#EstáEnTusManos Quiero recibir notificaciones con las noticias más importantes de Colombia y el mundo.
Activar
Ahora no

Advertisement

Noticias Caracol  /  Colombia  /  En medio del hambre y la sequía, los indígenas wayúu luchan por sobrevivir

En medio del hambre y la sequía, los indígenas wayúu luchan por sobrevivir

La tristeza envolvía la casa de barro de Gladis Fátima. Tres días antes, su hija de 14 años había fallecido y un certificado médico explicaba el motivo: la desnutrición severa causó úlceras en la boca de la menor y esa afección le impidió tomar las vit
1 of 12

Gladis Fatima Castro rests in her hammock inside her dirt floor home in Manaure, Colombia, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2015. Three days ago she lost her 14-year-old daughter and a doctors certificate shows the diagnosis: severe malnutrition that led first to hair loss and then sores in her mouth that prevented her from swallowing the vitamins and minerals doctors prescribed. I didnt have enough even to pay for them, said Fatima, who has two remaining younger children. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Fernando Vergara/AP

"Ni siquiera tenía lo suficiente para comprarlos", dijo Fátima en referencia a los suplementos. La mujer permanecía recostada en una hamaca de colores vivos mientras extendía su mirada, como perdiéndola, en el deprimente paisaje.
2 of 12

Wayuu indigenous children stand in the shade of their adobe home in Manaure, Colombia, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2015. Hunger exacerbated by a two-year-old drought is one of the biggest problems facing the Wayuu, a 600,000-strong ancestral tribe thats caught in the middle of Venezuelas crackdown on smuggling along its western border with Colombia. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Fernando Vergara/AP

El hambre, a la que agrava una sequía que ha durado dos años, figura entre los mayores problemas que enfrentan los wayúu, una tribu ancestral de 600.000 personas que están atrapadas en medio del combate de Venezuela al contrabando a lo largo de la fron
3 of 12

A Wayuu indigenous man rests in a hammock in Manaure, Colombia, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2015. The desert tribe doesn't carry passports nor do they recognize international borders. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Fernando Vergara/AP

Los wayúu han dominado por siglos la vida en la península de La Guajira, la parte más al norte de América del Sur.
4 of 12

In this Sept. 9, 2015 photo, Wayuu indigenous women walk along a dirt street in their community of Albania, Colombia. The Wayuu for centuries have dominated life on La Guajira peninsula, the northernmost tip of South America, first resisting conquest by Spain and since independence freely crossing the Colombian-Venezuelan border that arbitrarily divides clans in their ancestral homeland. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Fernando Vergara/AP

Primero resistieron la conquista española, y desde la independencia han cruzado libremente la frontera colombiano-venezolana que divide arbitrariamente su territorio ancestral.
5 of 12

Mugs hang to dry on a fence outside the home of a Wayuu indigenous family in Manaure, Colombia, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2015. The majority of Colombias Wayuu live in poverty. La Guajira peninsula, the northernmost tip of South America, has the highest malnutrition rate in Colombia, at 11 percent, according to the public defender's office. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Fernando Vergara/AP

Los miembros de esta tribu asentada en una zona desértica no portan pasaportes ni reconocen las fronteras internacionales.
6 of 12

In this Sept. 9, 2015 photo, a Wayuu indigenous woman attends a community meeting in Albania, Colombia. Community meetings are held by the adult men and women of the community when specific problems arise that need to be resolved. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Fernando Vergara/AP

Las mujeres, que visten con orgullo un tipo de túnicas que les llegan hasta el tobillo, son las responsables de preservar las tradiciones y el linaje étnico del grupo.
7 of 12

In this Sept. 9, 2015 photo, Wayuu indigenous women attend a community meeting in Albania, Colombia. Women are responsible for preserving the groups traditions and ethnic lineage. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Fernando Vergara/AP

Como Fátima, la mayoría de los indígenas wayúu en Colombia viven en la pobreza. La Guajira tiene la tasa de desnutrición más alta en Colombia, con 11%, según la Defensoría del Pueblo.
8 of 12

Wayuu indigenous boys play in a tree in Manaure, Colombia, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2015. Hunger exacerbated by a two-year-old drought is one of the biggest problems facing the Wayuu, a 600,000-strong ancestral tribe in La Guajira peninsula, the northernmost tip of South America. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Fernando Vergara/AP

Por siglos, los wayúu han sobrevivido en este paisaje desolado y parecido a un desierto paleando sal en grandes pilas bajo un intenso calor de 40 grados Celsius (104 Fahrenheit).
9 of 12

In this Sept. 9, 2015 photo, Wayuu indigenous man Eusebio Epieyu works shoveling sea salt until sunset in Manaure, Colombia. Its a poorly-paid profession but one that provides sustenance to many. Workers make about .30 cents for each sack of salt. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Fernando Vergara/AP

Aunque es un oficio mal pagado ha servido para el sustento de muchos integrantes de la tribu.
10 of 12

In this Sept. 9, 2015 photo, a Wayuu indigenous man shows handfuls of sea salt collected manually in Manaure, Colombia. For centuries, the Wayuu have gotten by in this desolate, desert-like landscape shoveling salt under an intense 40 degrees Celsius heat. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Fernando Vergara/AP

Sin embargo, los jóvenes han comenzado a cambiar de ese empleo tradicional con el contrabando de gasolina y otros productos que compran muy baratos por la política de precios controlados del gobierno en Venezuela.
11 of 12

Wayuu indigenous children play in Manaure, Colombia, Thursday, Sept. 10, 2015. La Guajira peninsula has the highest malnutrition rate in Colombia, at 11 percent, according to the public defender's office. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Fernando Vergara/AP

Después obtienen grandes ganancias con la reventa del combustible y demás mercancías en Colombia.
12 of 12

In this Sept. 9, 2015 photo, a Wayuu indigenous man carries a sack of sea salt in Manaure, Colombia. For centuries, the Wayuu have gotten by in this desolate, desert-like landscape shoveling salt into large piles under an intense 40 degrees Celsius heat. Workers make about .30 cents per sack. (AP Photo/Fernando Vergara)

Fernando Vergara/AP
Updated: septiembre 12, 2015 10:50 AM

Fotorreportaje de la Agencia AP pone de relieve la difícil problemática que viven los nativos en La Guajira. 

Tags

Noticias Caracol

La Guajira

✔️ Síganos en Google Noticias con toda la información de Colombia y el mundo. ✔️ Síganos en Google Noticias con toda la información de Colombia y el mundo.