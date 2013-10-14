Imágenes del desplome de edificio Space en Medellín

13 de octubre de 2013 La torre seis de la unidad residencial Space se derrumbó este sábado en la noche. Mario Franco - Colprensa
12 DE OCTUBRE DE 2013 Medellín.- La torre seis de la unidad residencial Space se derrumbó este sábado en la noche. (Colprensa-El Colombiano)
Rescue workers look at the remains of a building that collapsed late Saturday, in Medellin, Colombia, on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2013. Medellin disaster preparedness chief Jaime Enrique Gomez says they're trying to rescue 11 people missing in the collapse of a high-rise building and they still hold out hope of finding all alive following the Saturday night collapse in one of the most exclusive neighborhoods of Medellin, Colombia's second-largest city. (AP Photo/Luis Benavides)
Beyby Contreras, left, and her husband Alfosno Estrada wait for news of their relative Ubeimar Contretras, missing in a building collapse, in Medellin, Colombia, Monday, Oct. 14, 2013. Heavy rains and fears an adjacent building could fall have forced a halt in the search for 11 people trapped in the ruins of a collapsed Colombian apartment tower. The city's emergency management director says he hasn't lost hope that someone has survived in the 22-story building that imploded on Saturday night, but that the odds are against it, given the weight of the rubble. (AP Photo /Luis Benavides)
Equipos de emergencia suspenden labores de rescate, mientras se evalúa torre contigua que también podría colapsar.