Imágenes del desplome de edificio Space en Medellín

Imágenes del desplome de edificio Space en Medellín

Derrumbe MedellIn
13 de octubre de 2013 La torre seis de la unidad residencial Space se derrumbó este sábado en la noche. Mario Franco - Colprensa

Mario Franco/Mario Franco

DERRUMBE TORRES SPACE EN MEDELLIN
12 DE OCTUBRE DE 2013 Medellín.- La torre seis de la unidad residencial Space se derrumbó este sábado en la noche. (Colprensa-El Colombiano)

Javier Molina/El Colombiano

Colombia Building Collapse
Rescue workers look at the remains of a building that collapsed late Saturday, in Medellin, Colombia, on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2013. Medellin disaster preparedness chief Jaime Enrique Gomez says they're trying to rescue 11 people missing in the collapse of a high-rise building and they still hold out hope of finding all alive following the Saturday night collapse in one of the most exclusive neighborhoods of Medellin, Colombia's second-largest city. (AP Photo/Luis Benavides)

Luis Benavides/AP

Colombia Building Collapse
Beyby Contreras, left, and her husband Alfosno Estrada wait for news of their relative Ubeimar Contretras, missing in a building collapse, in Medellin, Colombia, Monday, Oct. 14, 2013. Heavy rains and fears an adjacent building could fall have forced a halt in the search for 11 people trapped in the ruins of a collapsed Colombian apartment tower. The city's emergency management director says he hasn't lost hope that someone has survived in the 22-story building that imploded on Saturday night, but that the odds are against it, given the weight of the rubble. (AP Photo /Luis Benavides)

Luis Benavides/AP

Colombia Building Collapse
Soldiers walk past the remains of a 22-story building that imploded, in Medellin, Colombia, Monday, Oct. 14, 2013. Heavy rains and fears an adjacent building could fall have forced a halt in the search for 11 people trapped in the ruins of a collapsed Colombian apartment tower. The city's emergency management director says he hasn't lost hope that someone has survived in the 22-story building that imploded on Saturday night, but that the odds are against it, given the weight of the rubble. (AP Photo /Luis Benavides)

Luis Benavides/AP

Colombia Building Collapse
Family members of people missing in a building collapse console each other as they wait for news of their missing relatives, in Medellin, Colombia, Monday, Oct. 14, 2013. Heavy rains and fears an adjacent building could fall have forced a halt in the search for 11 people trapped in the ruins of a collapsed Colombian apartment tower. The city's emergency management director says he hasn't lost hope that someone has survived in the 22-story building that imploded on Saturday night, but that the odds are against it, given the weight of the rubble. (AP Photo /Luis Benavides)

Luis Benavides/AP

Colombia Building Collapse
A rescue worker searches the remains of a building that collapsed late Saturday, in Medellin, Colombia, on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2013. Medellin disaster preparedness chief Jaime Enrique Gomez says they're trying to rescue 11 people missing in the collapse of a high-rise building and they still hold out hope of finding all alive following the Saturday night collapse in one of the most exclusive neighborhoods of Medellin, Colombia's second-largest city. (AP Photo/Luis Benavides)

Luis Benavides/AP

APTOPIX Colombia Building Collapse
A rescue worker searches the remains of a building that collapsed late Saturday, in Medellin, Colombia, on Sunday, Oct. 13, 2013. Medellin disaster preparedness chief Jaime Enrique Gomez says they're trying to rescue 11 people missing in the collapse of a high-rise building and they still hold out hope of finding all alive following the Saturday night collapse in one of the most exclusive neighborhoods of Medellin, Colombia's second-largest city. (AP Photo/Luis Benavides)

Luis Benavides/AP
Updated: octubre 14, 2013 05:07 PM

Equipos de emergencia suspenden labores de rescate, mientras se evalúa torre contigua que también podría colapsar.

