Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Tendencias:
COLPENSIONES
INFORMES ESPECIALES
DÓLAR EN COLOMBIA HOY
INFORMES ESPECIALES
240x30push.png
#EstáEnTusManos Quiero recibir notificaciones con las noticias más importantes de Colombia y el mundo.
Activar
Ahora no

Publicidad

Noticias Caracol  /  Colombia  /  ‘Todo bien, perrito’: animales del Bronx tendrán una segunda oportunidad

‘Todo bien, perrito’: animales del Bronx tendrán una segunda oportunidad

animalesbronx_1.jpg
1 of 27
animalesbronx_1.jpg
animalesbronx_2.jpg
2 of 27
animalesbronx_2.jpg
animalesbronx_3.jpg
3 of 27
animalesbronx_3.jpg
animalesbronx_4.jpg
4 of 27
animalesbronx_4.jpg
animalesbronx_5.jpg
5 of 27
animalesbronx_5.jpg
animalesbronx_5a.jpg
6 of 27
animalesbronx_5a.jpg
animalesbronx_6.jpg
7 of 27
animalesbronx_6.jpg
animalesbronx_7.jpg
8 of 27
animalesbronx_7.jpg
animalesbronx_8.jpg
9 of 27
animalesbronx_8.jpg
animalesbronx_9.jpg
10 of 27
animalesbronx_9.jpg
animalesbronx_10.jpg
11 of 27
animalesbronx_10.jpg
animalesbronx_11.jpg
12 of 27
animalesbronx_11.jpg
animalesbronx_12.jpg
13 of 27
animalesbronx_12.jpg
animalesbronx_13.jpg
14 of 27
animalesbronx_13.jpg
animalesbronx_14.jpg
15 of 27
animalesbronx_14.jpg
animalesbronx_15.jpg
16 of 27
animalesbronx_15.jpg
animalesbronx_16.jpg
17 of 27
animalesbronx_16.jpg
animalesbronx_17.jpg
18 of 27
animalesbronx_17.jpg
animalesbronx_18.jpg
19 of 27
animalesbronx_18.jpg
animalesbronx_19.jpg
20 of 27
animalesbronx_19.jpg
animalesbronx_20.jpg
21 of 27
animalesbronx_20.jpg
animalesbronx_21.jpg
22 of 27
animalesbronx_21.jpg
animalesbronx_22.jpg
23 of 27
animalesbronx_22.jpg
animalesbronx_23.jpg
24 of 27
animalesbronx_23.jpg
animalesbronx_24.jpg
25 of 27
animalesbronx_24.jpg
animalesbronx_25.jpg
26 of 27
animalesbronx_25.jpg
animalesbronx_26.jpg
27 of 27
animalesbronx_26.jpg
Actualizado: junio 03, 2016 04:59 PM

Los ‘encantadores’ de la Policía de Carabineros han rescatado, hasta ahora, a 35 perros, 25 gatos y 12 peces. Serán tratados, rehabilitados y puestos en adopción.

Relacionados

Noticias Caracol

Medio Ambiente

Animales

Policia Nacional de Colombia

✔️ Síganos en Google Noticias con toda la información de Colombia y el mundo. ✔️ Síganos en Google Noticias con toda la información de Colombia y el mundo.