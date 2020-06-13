Publicidad

Colombia
|
13 de junio, 2020

Abuela utilizó una tablet para despedirse de su familia antes de morir por coronavirus

Blanca Nieves Daza Agarra luchó durante 52 días contra el coronavirus, pero al final falleció. Sus hijos usaron la tecnología para apoyarla durante su batalla.
