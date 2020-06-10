Publicidad

Colombia
|
10 de junio, 2020

¡Conchudos! Pillan a alcalde de fiesta, ‘haciendo trencito’ y violando la cuarentena

El mandatario y otros funcionarios en Huila predican, pero no aplican. En el lugar donde los encontraron no se habrían respetado los protocolos de bioseguridad.
