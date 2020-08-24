Publicidad

Violencia-Intrafamiliar.PNG Ahora
Colombia
Lupa a posible subregistro de denuncias de violencia intrafamiliar: “no hay de qué alegrarnos”
Enfermera-atacada-Bucaramanga.PNG Ahora
Colombia
Enfermera de Santander habría sido atacada por su expareja por no retomar la relación
Thumbnail Ahora
Colombia
Deportación de Salvatore Mancuso sería el 4 de septiembre o antes
Arauca-Cuerpos.PNG Ahora
Colombia
Aparecen dos personas que dicen ser familiares de dos de los asesinados en Arauca
Minero-rescatado.PNG Ahora
Colombia
“Hasta aquí Dios nos trajo”: mineros de Lenguazaque relatan cómo pasaron las horas atrapados
Aislamiento-selectivo.PNG Ahora
Colombia
¿Cómo funcionaría el “aislamiento selectivo” que estudia el gobierno de Colombia?
Ataque-tumaco.PNG Ahora
Colombia
Ataque a patrulla en zona rural de Tumaco, Nariño, deja policía muerto
Elecciones-2022.PNG Ahora
Colombia
Voto electrónico sería una realidad en 2022: nuevas reglas de las elecciones en Colombia
Carlos-Holmes-Trijullo.PNG Ahora
Colombia
“Los cultivos ilícitos y el narcotráfico son el principal enemigo de la paz”: Mindefensa
Robo-Bicicletas.PNG Ahora
Colombia
El 61% de robo de bicicletas en Colombia se comete en Bogotá y sus alrededores
Colombia
|
24 de agosto, 2020

Robos a personas y viviendas, un dolor de cabeza más durante pandemia de COVID-19

Durante el confinamiento por COVID-19 se ha capturado a 4.265 personas, entre ellas, 3.333 colombianos y 596 extranjeros, por robo.

