¡Amor de abuela! Le dio la bendición a su nieta a través de una puerta de vidrio antes de la boda

COVID-19 cannot stop true love Though Shauna and Travis had much different plans for their April 25th wedding celebration, the couple decided covid-19 was not going to stop them for becoming husband and wife. This beautiful bride had one request - her Grandma Janis still be part of her big day. Janis is a patient at Country Manor’s Rapid Recovery & Aquatic Center. When Country Manor staff heard about the story, they were determined to make it happen. A plan was created to allow for this once-in-lifetime moment to take place, while ensuring the safety of Janis and all involved. Country Manor staff helped Janis pick out the perfect outfit, and got her feeling her very best, as Grandmother’s should feel on their Granddaughter’s wedding day ️ Before her Granddaughter arrived to make her bridal debut, Janis said “the anticipation is killing me, I love that girl so much!” The moment Shauna stepped out of the car, the love radiated between them. Happy Wedding Day to the new bride and groom! We wish all the best! Enjoy your day, and the cupcakes!

Posted by Country Manor Campus on Saturday, April 25, 2020