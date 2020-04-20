Mundo
Hace 19 mins

Trump suspenderá "temporalmente" migración hacia EE. UU. por coronavirus

AFP
AFP
Por: 
Noticiascaracol.com

El presidente de Estados Unidos dijo que tomará esta medida ya que necesita proteger el empleo de “nuestros GRANDIOSOS ciudadanos estadounidenses”.

"En vista del ataque del Enemigo Invisible, además de la necesidad de proteger el empleo de nuestros GRANDIOSOS ciudadanos estadounidenses, ¡firmaré una orden ejecutiva para suspender temporalmente la inmigración a los Estados Unidos!", dijo este lunes a través de Twitter.

