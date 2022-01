Angella Okutoyi y Meshkatolzahra Safi establecieron un récord en el Abierto de Australia

Two historic milestones in the #AusOpen juniors today:



🇮🇷 Meshkatolzahra Safi became the 1st girl from Iran to win a Grand Slam juniors match.



🇰🇪 Angella Okutoyi became the 1st girl from Kenya to win a Grand Slam juniors match. pic.twitter.com/8gQhcG5Yb3