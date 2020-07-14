Publicidad

Ciclismo
|
14 de Julio, 2020

Ciclista fue mordido por una serpiente y grabó su angustiosa carrera por conseguir el antídoto

Se trata de Marshall Mosher, quien tuvo el incidente mientras se paseaba por un sendero de Atlanta en Estados Unidos.

Por: Noticiascaracol.com / 
Marshall-Mosher-serpiente.PNG

“Me detuve para tomar un delicioso hongo en un tronco y sentí un pequeño pinchazo en el tobillo, salté hacia atrás y noté que una serpiente de color tostado se deslizaba en un tronco a la derecha cerca de mí”, aseguró Mosher en una publicación en Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

I wasn’t planning on making this into a post but after all the encouragement to do so and a bit of reflection on the situation, I think there are some great lessons to share from it. During an afternoon mountain bike ride on the local Atlanta Sope Creek Trail system, I stopped to grab a delicious Oyster Mushroom on a trailside log, felt a small prick in my ankle, jumped back, and noticed a tan colored snake slithering into a log right next to me. I looked at my ankle to see two pin prick drops of blood appear. I started to realize that I had been bitten by this mystery snake but without getting a good look at it, I was blind to the treatment I might need. Going to the hospital without knowing what antivenom you need is not a good situation. So, I had two challenges: get the snake out of the log to find out what it is (without getting bitten again or hurting the snake), and find out which medical facility has the right antivenom. When faced with challenges, both in business and life, nothing is as important as calm focus in the presence of fear. As you see above, try to joke about the situation; it will defuse the fear. Rapid prototype without compromising safety. Use technology and the tools around you to be as fast and efficient as possible. Constantly reassess the situation, monitor changes, and gather data that may lead to valuable insight. After 30 minutes of consistently rechecking the bite site, and some amazingly helpful info from expert snake friends like @andrewbrownson we determined it must have been what’s called a "dry bite" (meaning no venom injected) so I got a prescription for antibiotics and avoided what would have been a painful ER bill 😅

A post shared by Marshall Mosher (@marshallmosher) on

El ciclista aficionado supo guardar la calma y decidió buscar la serpiente para identificarla (cabeza de cobre) y saber cuál antídoto iba a necesitar.

Marshall Mosher contó que aprovechó la “tecnología y las herramientas que tenía a la mano” para buscar el hospital más cercano en donde se pudiera encontrar el antídoto.

Al final, el deportista descubrió que “después de 30 minutos de volver a revisar constantemente el sitio de la mordedura, y una información increíblemente útil de amigos expertos en serpientes, determinamos que debe haber sido lo que se llama "mordida seca" (lo que significa que no se inyectó veneno), así que obtuve una receta para antibióticos y evité lo que habría sido una factura de emergencia dolorosa”.

Colombia
Boa constrictor apareció en una casa en Girardot

Noticiascaracol.com

