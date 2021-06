Egan Bernal recibió un nuevo reconocimiento de parte del Giro de Italia

🏆 Giro Awards

Bernal’s winning move on the Passo Giau – the best attack of the 2021 Giro – was invisible. We could not see anything but the last 300 metres before the finish in Cortina.

We could only rely on our own imaginations, which added a certain mystic to it. @Eganbernal pic.twitter.com/iUr3f1HvM5