Mariana Pajón ya tiene fechas para defender el título de la Copa Mundo de BMX

The 2022 UCI BMX Racing World Cup has been announced!



Rounds 1 & 2 - Glasgow 🇬🇧 28-29 May

Rounds 3 & 4 - Papendal 🇳🇱 11-12 June

Rounds 5 & 6 - Bogotá 🇨🇴 24-25 September

Rounds 7 & 8 - Bogotá 🇨🇴 1-2 October#BMXRacingWC pic.twitter.com/t1cJcNtCQB