Esposa de Kobe Bryant rompe el silencio tras muerte del exbasquetbolista y su hija
Agradeció por el apoyo y amor a millones de personas y agregó que comparte el dolor de aquellas familias que también perdieron seres queridos en el accidente.
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family
Junto a la fotografía en familia que compartió, escribió un mensaje en el que habló en nombre de la familia. “Me consuela saber que Kobe y Gigi sabían que eran tan amados. Fuimos tan increíblemente bendecidos de tenerlos en nuestras vidas”, expresó.
También señaló que “es imposible imaginar la vida sin ellos, pero nos despertamos todos los días tratando de continuar porque Kobe y nuestra bebé, Gigi, nos están iluminando el camino.”
Finalmente añadió que, en honor a la familia del Equipo Fundación Deportiva Mamba, se creó el fondo MambaOnThree para ayudar a apoyar a las otras familias afectadas por la tragedia.
Le puede interesar: Kobe Bryant y su esposa pactaron nunca volar juntos en helicóptero
d