Épica remontada del Barcelona frente a PSG dejó memes para la historia

Los españoles se impusieron 6-1 a los franceses y dejaron la serie 6-5 a su favor para clasificar a los cuartos de final de la Champions.
Estos son los mejores memes.
Va a ser para el recuerdo este día https://t.co/5LWNYBfXS9 pic.twitter.com/c07pDdvAcs— memedeportes (@memedeportes) March 8, 2017
Impresionante lo del Barça https://t.co/LBRSoQhRVU pic.twitter.com/jdupZyfWPh— memedeportes (@memedeportes) March 8, 2017
HISTÓRICO LO DEL BARÇA https://t.co/7oSa7kh97A pic.twitter.com/x9oFYnMaYU— memedeportes (@memedeportes) March 8, 2017
Brutaaaaaaaal lo del Barça https://t.co/Yl1vd4Xg6u pic.twitter.com/rYUtK3GO17— memedeportes (@memedeportes) March 8, 2017
Todo se acabó para el Barça https://t.co/CIhboKlbxm pic.twitter.com/fUCQGLu8kn— memedeportes (@memedeportes) March 8, 2017
La mayor alegría de la noche https://t.co/MbVCroNoxa pic.twitter.com/muHFuQQOTK— memedeportes (@memedeportes) March 8, 2017