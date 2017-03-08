Publicidad

Épica remontada del Barcelona frente a PSG dejó memes para la historia

Épica remontada del Barcelona frente a PSG dejó memes para la historia

Cortesía: @memedeportes
Por: Noticiascaracol.com
|
Actualizado: marzo 08, 2017 05:18 PM

Los españoles se impusieron 6-1 a los franceses y dejaron la serie 6-5 a su favor para clasificar a los cuartos de final de la Champions.

Estos son los mejores memes.

