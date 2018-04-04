Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Trends:
MURIÓ BENEDICTO XVI
ESPECIAL DE INOCENTES
INFORMES ESPECIALES
DÓLAR EN COLOMBIA HOY
240x30push.png
#EstáEnTusManos Quiero recibir notificaciones con las noticias más importantes de Colombia y el mundo.
Activar
Ahora no

Advertisement

Noticias Caracol  /  Deportes  /  Fútbol  /  Roma y Manchester City, víctimas de los memes tras jornada de Champions

Roma y Manchester City, víctimas de los memes tras jornada de Champions

romacity.jpg
By: Noticiascaracol.com
|
Updated: abril 04, 2018 03:40 PM

El equipo italiano perdió 4-1 frente al Barcelona, mientras que el inglés cayó 3-0 ante el Liverpool en la ida de los cuartos de final.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

 

Tags

Noticias Caracol

Liverpool

Manchester City

Champions League

Roma

✔️ Síganos en Google Noticias con toda la información de Colombia y el mundo. ✔️ Síganos en Google Noticias con toda la información de Colombia y el mundo.