Roma y Manchester City, víctimas de los memes tras jornada de Champions

El equipo italiano perdió 4-1 frente al Barcelona, mientras que el inglés cayó 3-0 ante el Liverpool en la ida de los cuartos de final.
Los máximos goleadores del Barça en esta temporada de champions 😃 pic.twitter.com/zVhDc6i1Xp— MEMEGOAL (@Memegoal10) April 4, 2018
Por eso todos querían con la Roma https://t.co/POt4KICpdx pic.twitter.com/SZS9qEgDM7— memedeportes (@memedeportes) April 4, 2018
Bad luck Roma https://t.co/JYgat4bk99 pic.twitter.com/XqunL07wsH— memedeportes (@memedeportes) April 4, 2018
Gran gol De Rossi https://t.co/VDhk9qsBck pic.twitter.com/tH34YfCLz0— memedeportes (@memedeportes) April 4, 2018
Gool.... la he liado https://t.co/WG87b6cMdR pic.twitter.com/WUZsMwPLfg— memedeportes (@memedeportes) April 4, 2018
Liverpool lleva tiempo así, pero hoy más que nunca https://t.co/p9YXNeaktk pic.twitter.com/gASHXUK9A8— memedeportes (@memedeportes) April 4, 2018