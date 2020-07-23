Publicidad

Deportes

Parece un 'zombi': así quedó el rostro de un luchador de la UFC tras recibir un rodillazo
Deportes
|
23 de Julio, 2020

Parece un 'zombi': así quedó el rostro de un luchador de la UFC tras recibir un rodillazo

Se trata de Boston Salmon, quien fue noqueado de forma ilegal en una velada disputada el pasado 10 de julio.

23 de Julio, 2020 
Boston-salmon-noqueado.PNG

Boston Salmon recibió un rodillazo ilegal de Shawn West en una pelea de la UFC. El luchador compartió una estremecedora imagen de cómo quedó su rostro tras el golpe.

View this post on Instagram

First, thank you to everyone who took the time to reach out to me and the ones close to me concerning my health. Just wanted to let you all know that I'm ok and taking the necessary time to heal up and focus on my health most importantly. A lot of you were scared and concerned, and so was I. I can assure you that I'm ok and will be back from this. Smile, be happy, tell the ones you care about you love them. Sending positive vibes to everyone who supports this journey. You're #BOSSTEAM ❤ #Repost @suckerpunchent (@get_repost) ・・・ UPDATE: The incident that took place in LFA on July 10th was extremely unfortunate. We believe Boston is a special talent and is able to compete with the best in the world. His stent in the UFC did not go as planned because it was determined by physicians that the weight cut to bantamweight was too extreme for him to be able to perform to his ability. We were extremely excited to restart Boston’s run at featherweight with @lfafighting and get him back to a big show. Boston was in control of this fight and just settling into his range and timing in the 2nd round when both he and his opponent, Shawn West, landed simultaneous hooks causing both to be flashed and knocked down. As Boston was getting back to his feet he was hit with an illegal knee that ended the night. What we have to focus on here first and foremost is Boston‘s health. The knee landed with incredible force and caused Boston to suffer a broken orbital and cheek bone. Aside from the DQ we feel there should be disciplinary actions enforced by the commision to set a higher precedence on these types of fouls. There was no question about the legality of the knee and Boston was awarded the win at the end of the contest. It goes without saying that this is not the way Boston wanted the fight to be determined. As a team we are sitting down with Boston and his family to discuss what we want to do moving forward. Boston would like to thank LFA and their staff for getting him back on stage and giving him the opportunity to perform. For now Boston is going to undergo further examination and we will determine the next steps as we go. #bossteam

A post shared by Boston "Boom Boom" Salmon (@bostonboomboom) on

Tras el golpe, Salmon quedó tirado sobre la lona y los jueces, tras analizar el video, descalificaron a West por la maniobra prohibida.

“Gracias a todos los que se tomaron el tiempo de comunicarse conmigo y a las personas que se preocuparon por mi salud. Solo quería que todos supieran que estoy bien y que me tomaré el tiempo necesario para sanar y concentrarme en mi salud. Muchos de ustedes estaban asustados y preocupados, y yo también. Les puedo asegurar que estoy bien y que volveré pronto”, escribió Boston Salmon en una publicación que hizo en Instagram.

Hasta el momento la UFC no ha sancionado a Shawn West por el incidente.

Vea más noticias del mundo del deporte.

