Stefanos Tsitsipas: “Novak Djokovic ha jugado con sus propias reglas”

#Exclusive | "Djokovic has been playing by his own rules and has risked missing out in the Australian open" says World No. 4 @steftsitsipas (Stefanos Tsitsipas) to WION's @DiggySinghDeo, as they talk about the controversy surrounding Novak Djokovic.@redbull @redbullindia pic.twitter.com/wH6M52hVY6