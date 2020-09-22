Dólar hoy en Colombia: este es el precio TRM $3.790,54
TRM $3.790,54
Precio histórico del dólar en Colombia
23 Septiembre 2020 $ 3.813.30
22 Septiembre 2020 $ 3.790,54
21 Septiembre 2020 $ 3.790,09
18 Septiembre 2020 $ 3.739,21
17 Septiembre 2020 $ 3.703,86
16 Septiembre 2020 $ 3.683,49
15 Septiembre 2020 $ 3.697,00
14 Septiembre 2020 $ 3.709,00
11 Septiembre 2020 $ 3.700,28
10 Septiembre 2020 $ 3.717,25
09 Septiembre 2020 $ 3.757,21
08 Septiembre 2020 $ 3.702,62
05 Septiembre 2020 $ 3.702,62
04 Septiembre 2020 $ 3.653,23
03 Septiembre 2020 $ 3.653,70
02 Septiembre 2020 $ 3.683,28
01 Septiembre 2020 $ 3.745,41
20 Marzo 2020 $ 4.153,91(Valor máximo histórico en Colombia)