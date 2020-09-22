Advertisement

Economía
22 de Septiembre, 2020

Dólar hoy en Colombia: este es el precio TRM $3.790,54

La cotización del dólar y la TRM del día

By: Noticiascaracol.com / 
Conozca la cotización del dólar hoy en el mercado colombiano, la TRM del día y cómo se comporta la divisa en la jornada de hoy en la Bolsa de Valores de Colombia.

Precio del dólar hoy vigente para Colombia:

TRM $3.790,54

Precio histórico del dólar en Colombia

  • 23 Septiembre 2020 $ 3.813.30

  • 22 Septiembre 2020 $ 3.790,54

  • 21 Septiembre 2020 $ 3.790,09

  • 18 Septiembre 2020 $ 3.739,21

  • 17 Septiembre 2020 $ 3.703,86

  • 16 Septiembre 2020 $ 3.683,49

  • 15 Septiembre 2020 $ 3.697,00

  • 14 Septiembre 2020 $ 3.709,00

  • 11 Septiembre 2020 $ 3.700,28

  • 10 Septiembre 2020 $ 3.717,25

  • 09 Septiembre 2020 $ 3.757,21

  • 08 Septiembre 2020 $ 3.702,62

  • 05 Septiembre 2020 $ 3.702,62

  • 04 Septiembre 2020 $ 3.653,23

  • 03 Septiembre 2020 $ 3.653,70

  • 02 Septiembre 2020 $ 3.683,28

  • 01 Septiembre 2020 $ 3.745,41

  • 20 Marzo 2020 $ 4.153,91

     (Valor máximo histórico en Colombia)
