Economía
|
10 de junio, 2020

Días sin IVA: puede renovar su clóset con el descuento que harán en este tipo de vestuario

Aunque también quitarán el impuesto a los productos agropecuarios, solo hay uno que paga este gravamen. ¿Cómo harán campesinos para comprar si no tienen tarjeta?
