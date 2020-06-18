Publicidad

El periodista soy yo
|
18 de junio, 2020

Instructores piden reactivar el tenis para que más de 50.000 familias vuelvan a tener sustento

Aunque agradecen la gestión del Gobierno para volver a habilitar este deporte, necesitan un lugar para poder aplicar sus protocolos de bioseguridad y retomar actividades.
