A estos adorables animalitos nadie les gana al momento de posar para una selfi

1 of 15
bonitos_2.jpg
2 of 15
bonitos_1.jpg
3 of 15
bonitos_3.jpg
4 of 15
bonitos_4.jpg
5 of 15
bonitos_5.jpg
6 of 15
bonitos_6.jpg
7 of 15
bonitos_7.jpg
8 of 15
bonitos_8.jpg
9 of 15
bonitos_9.jpg
10 of 15
bonitos_10.jpg
11 of 15
bonitos_11.jpg
12 of 15
bonitos_12.jpg
13 of 15
bonitos_13.jpg
14 of 15
bonitos_14.jpg
15 of 15
bonitos_15.jpg
Updated: marzo 02, 2015 12:12 PM
Turistas que visitan Australia buscan al pequeño quokka para llevarse una autofoto con alguna de sus divertidas morisquetas. Vea algunas.