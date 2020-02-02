A ritmo de mapalé y champeta, Shakira y JLo hicieron vibrante show de medio tiempo en el Super Bowl

1 of 14
Foto de AFP
2 of 14
Foto de AFP
3 of 14
MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Colombian singer Shakira performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images/AFP
Kevin C. Cox/AFP
4 of 14
Foto de AFP
5 of 14
Foto de AFP
6 of 14
Foto de AFP
7 of 14
Foto de AFP
8 of 14
Foto de AFP
9 of 14
Foto de AFP
10 of 14
Foto de AFP
11 of 14
shakira_jlo_super_bowl_afp.jpg
12 of 14
Foto de AFP
13 of 14
Foto de AFP
14 of 14
Foto de AFP
Updated: febrero 02, 2020 09:48 PM
La barranquillera y la neoyorquina de origen puertorriqueño hicieron bailar y vibrar al Hard Rock Stadium de Miami durante el Super Bowl.
Vea también: