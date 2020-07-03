Actor que perdió pierna en batalla contra el COVID-19 podría necesitar un trasplante doble de pulmón
La esposa de la estrella de Broadway contó que, aunque en cuatro ocasiones le dijeron que no sobreviviría, él sigue luchando por su vida.
El actor de espectáculos de Broadway Nick Cordero podría necesitar un trasplante doble de pulmón en su recuperación del coronavirus, informó este jueves su esposa Amanda Kloots en una entrevista.
Cordero, de 41 años y nominado al premio Tony, fue hospitalizado en Los Ángeles en marzo por COVID-19, enfermedad por la que ha sufrido varias complicaciones severas y tuvieron que amputarle una pierna.
Ahora, más de tres meses después de ser ingresado, el actor ha despertado del coma y ha dado negativo en el test del coronavirus pero las secuelas que ha dejado la enfermedad son "críticas".
"Existe una probabilidad del 99 % de que necesitaría ese trasplante para vivir el tipo de vida que sé que mi esposo querría vivir", aseguró Kloots en CBS This Morning.
Según su testimonio, la enfermedad fue tan fuerte que los médicos llegaron a temer por su vida en cuatro ocasiones.
"Me dijeron cuatro veces que no sobreviviría. A veces, incluso que no sobrevivirá durante la noche, pero lo hizo", recordó.
El COVID-19 ha debilitado tanto la musculatura del actor que aún no puede moverse. "Cuando le pregunto, trata de sonreír o mover su mandíbula", señaló.
"Todos los días antes de irme, le digo: 'Bien, esto es en lo que debes concentrarte: los dos sentados en nuestra nueva casa, Elvis (su hijo) está en la cama y estamos escuchando 'Our Home' en nuestra casa de Laurel Canyon", contó la esposa.
View this post on Instagram
Nick update day 85. ⠀ Nick is profoundly weak. Imagine how you feel getting the flu and how it can take your body a full week to recover. Now imagine how Nicks body feels, all that he has gone through and how long it will take him to recover. This will take time, a long time. ⠀ He interacts with his eyes, answering questions by looking up for yes and down for no. When he is alert he can also move his jaw. I have been doing passive physical therapy on him to help in any way I can to get him stronger, to keep his joints moving and engage his muscles. He cannot move his body yet. He has had some minor blood infections that are causing little blood pressure issues although those are under control. His vent settings are getting better and his numbers are trending in a better direction. He is relatively stable. ⠀ Is this defeating? Sometimes it is, I won’t lie. I wish I would walk into his room and he was able to give me a big smile and hold my hand. But instead of feeling defeated, I turn to feeling determined! I give him any and all energy I can. I tell him goals that the doctors would like to see. I insist that he CAN do this! People may look at me like I’m crazy. They may think that I don’t fully understand his condition because I’m smiling and singing in his room everyday. I’m just not going to mope around and feel sad for myself or him. That is not what Nick would want me to do. That is not my personality. I fight and I will continue to fight for Nick every single day. With God on our side anything can happen! 🤍 ⠀
De acuerdo con otras publicaciones de la familia, Cordero no tenía problemas médicos previos.
Usando la etiqueta #WakeUpNick en Instagram, Amanda y su hijo Elvis Eduardo, de 10 meses, ha recibido apoyo de miles de seguidores.