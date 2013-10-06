Algunos famosos no son únicos, son gemelos

8 of 15

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Richard Young / Rex Features ( 983742au ) Luke and Harry Treadaway 'Inglourious Basterds' film premiere, London, Britain - 23 Jul 2009 'Inglourious Basterds' is a 'spaghetti western' take on the classic World War II film. Set in Nazi-occupied France the film stars Brad Pitt as Lieutenant Aldo Raine. He leads a group of Jewish-American soldiers, known as "The Basterds", whose job it is to spread fear throughout the Third Reich by scalping and brutally killing Nazis. The Basterds soon cross paths with a French-Jewish teenage girl who runs a movie theatre in Paris which is targeted by the soldiers. The film also stars Diane Kruger, Mike Myers, Eli Roth, Cloris Leachman and Samuel L. Jackson as the Narrator