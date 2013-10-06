Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Trends:
INFORMES ESPECIALES
DÓLAR EN COLOMBIA HOY
INFORMES ESPECIALES
240x30push.png
#EstáEnTusManos Quiero recibir notificaciones con las noticias más importantes de Colombia y el mundo.
Activar
Ahora no

Advertisement

Noticias Caracol  /  Entretenimiento  /  Algunos famosos no son únicos, son gemelos

Algunos famosos no son únicos, son gemelos

40cc30506406a9dbceb1c2934f074dba_0.jpg
1 of 15
40cc30506406a9dbceb1c2934f074dba_0.jpg
aad8a177e3db823fe4ce0f9a77612927_0.jpg
2 of 15
aad8a177e3db823fe4ce0f9a77612927_0.jpg
d994191a5b9961e9279266431a4edd2f_0.jpg
3 of 15

Manadatory Credit: Photo by Rex Features (1485151ao) Rosie Fortescue and Lily Fortescue The Tatler 'Little Black Book' party, London, Britain - 02 Nov 2011 The Tatler Little Black Book party at Annabel's to celebrate the launch of The Little Black Book list in the Tatler December issue

c7ea0271ed075320f396ae832e9a36ee_0.jpg
4 of 15

Benji Madden and Joel Madden at the premiere of "Anvil! The Story of Anvil".

1af2c9a7c7961094e4b198baf8e36d32_0.jpg
5 of 15

Top model Gisele Bündchen, accompanied by sister Patrícia (left), during interview at Caesar Park Hotel, in Ipanema, Rio de Janeiro, southeastern Brazil.

480ef16b30f4e0726cb288ed4129fec9_0.jpg
6 of 15
480ef16b30f4e0726cb288ed4129fec9_0.jpg
2e9417a980cd7ab73d54a1f0ec29a208_0.jpg
7 of 15

Monica Irimia and Gabriela Irimia The Cheeky Girls and Eccentric billionaire Alki David as his alter-ego 'Hole Man' launch a new FilmOn.com web show 'Killing The Cheeky Girls' London, England - 10.10.08 Credit: (Mandatory): WENN

149e8a663f2bbf8dd5cee7cafc787113_0.jpg
8 of 15

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Richard Young / Rex Features ( 983742au ) Luke and Harry Treadaway 'Inglourious Basterds' film premiere, London, Britain - 23 Jul 2009 'Inglourious Basterds' is a 'spaghetti western' take on the classic World War II film. Set in Nazi-occupied France the film stars Brad Pitt as Lieutenant Aldo Raine. He leads a group of Jewish-American soldiers, known as "The Basterds", whose job it is to spread fear throughout the Third Reich by scalping and brutally killing Nazis. The Basterds soon cross paths with a French-Jewish teenage girl who runs a movie theatre in Paris which is targeted by the soldiers. The film also stars Diane Kruger, Mike Myers, Eli Roth, Cloris Leachman and Samuel L. Jackson as the Narrator

097dc75851f23c7b9605848d0d7c2ae9_0.jpg
9 of 15
097dc75851f23c7b9605848d0d7c2ae9_0.jpg
d70c12a9fafbf72f961a84f509d55417_0.jpg
10 of 15

Mandatory Credit: Photo by Startraks Photo / Rex Features ( 1054449b ) Barbara Bush and Jenna Bush Hager 2009 UNICEF Snowflake Ball, New York, America - 02 Dec 2009 The special evening is an annual black-tie fundraising gala celebrating the lighting of the UNICEF Snowflake and honoring those individuals who have made key contributions to UNICEF's mission to save and improve children's lives worldwide.

20be1dea66b08f6ab001d65f8367101f_0.jpg
11 of 15
20be1dea66b08f6ab001d65f8367101f_0.jpg
c0c7a32de2e64323ab13552d323a482f_0.jpg
12 of 15
c0c7a32de2e64323ab13552d323a482f_0.jpg
9e8b3eed5d4ccb322f0f52d9150b2c13_0.jpg
13 of 15
9e8b3eed5d4ccb322f0f52d9150b2c13_0.jpg
24f218d8398743dfcbf9bb82d76dab21_0.jpg
14 of 15
24f218d8398743dfcbf9bb82d76dab21_0.jpg
56cd1bb618f1be3fa67ceffc1e83ebed_0.jpg
15 of 15
56cd1bb618f1be3fa67ceffc1e83ebed_0.jpg
Updated: octubre 06, 2013 09:32 AM

Las primeras hermanas idénticas que habitaron la Casa Blanca en Estados Unidos fueron las hijas de George W. Bush. Conózcalas a ellas y otras celebridades.

✔️ Síganos en Google Noticias con toda la información de Colombia y el mundo. ✔️ Síganos en Google Noticias con toda la información de Colombia y el mundo.