Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Tendencias:
INFORMES ESPECIALES
DÓLAR EN COLOMBIA HOY
INFORMES ESPECIALES
240x30push.png
#EstáEnTusManos Quiero recibir notificaciones con las noticias más importantes de Colombia y el mundo.
Activar
Ahora no

Publicidad

Noticias Caracol  /  Entretenimiento  /  Andrés Cepeda y su generación: así fue la juventud del jurado de La Voz Kids

Andrés Cepeda y su generación: así fue la juventud del jurado de La Voz Kids

andres_cepeda_1.jpg
1 of 13
andres_cepeda_1.jpg
andres_cepeda_2.jpg
2 of 13
andres_cepeda_2.jpg
andres_cepeda_3.jpg
3 of 13
andres_cepeda_3.jpg
andres_cepeda_4.jpg
4 of 13
andres_cepeda_4.jpg
andres_cepeda_5.jpg
5 of 13
andres_cepeda_5.jpg
andres_cepeda_6.jpg
6 of 13
andres_cepeda_6.jpg
andres_cepeda_7.jpg
7 of 13
andres_cepeda_7.jpg
andres_cepeda_8.jpg
8 of 13
andres_cepeda_8.jpg
andres_cepeda_9.jpg
9 of 13
andres_cepeda_9.jpg
andres_cepeda_10.jpg
10 of 13
andres_cepeda_10.jpg
andres_cepeda_11.jpg
11 of 13
andres_cepeda_11.jpg
andres_cepeda_12.jpg
12 of 13
andres_cepeda_12.jpg
andres_cepeda_13.jpg
13 of 13
andres_cepeda_13.jpg
Actualizado: diciembre 06, 2015 08:18 PM

La baja autoestima por culpa del tartamudeo fue su peor enemiga en la niñez, sin embargo, encontró en la música una gran aliada para superarse. Vea sus fotos.

Relacionados

Noticias Caracol

La Voz Kids

✔️ Síganos en Google Noticias con toda la información de Colombia y el mundo. ✔️ Síganos en Google Noticias con toda la información de Colombia y el mundo.