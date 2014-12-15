Anillos tatuados: una tendencia alternativa para sellar el amor

1 of 20
020_17.jpg
2 of 20
anillos_tatuados_1.jpg
3 of 20
anillos_tatuados_2.jpg
4 of 20
anillos_tatuados_3.jpg
5 of 20
anillos_tatuados_4.jpg
6 of 20
anillos_tatuados_5.jpg
7 of 20
anillos_tatuados_6.jpg
8 of 20
anillos_tatuados_7.jpg
9 of 20
anillos_tatuados_8.jpg
10 of 20
anillos_tatuados_9.jpg
11 of 20
anillos_tatuados_10.jpg
12 of 20
anillos_tatuados_11.jpg
13 of 20
anillos_tatuados_12.jpg
14 of 20
anillos_tatuados_13.jpg
15 of 20
anillos_tatuados_14.jpg
16 of 20
anillos_tatuados_15.jpg
17 of 20
anillos_tatuados_2_1.jpg
18 of 20
anillos_tatuados_2_2.jpg
19 of 20
anillos_tatuados_2_3.jpg
20 of 20
anillos_tatuados_2_4.jpg
Actualizado: diciembre 15, 2014 11:41 AM
Aunque muchas podrían decir que prefieren el oro y los diamantes, algunas creen que este es un gesto más duradero y que, además, no se puede quitar fácilmente.