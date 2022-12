Aplicaciones de Google podrán personalizarse al estilo Star Wars

(FILES) A picture taken on October 20, 2015 shows a child reading about the latest Star Wars film, 'The Force Awakens', on a mobile phone in Los Angeles, California. Everything's bigger in America, the old saw goes, but when it comes to mobile phone calls and data usage, US consumers are certainly paying big, sometimes nearly as 20 times as much as Europeans. AFP PHOTO / FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP / FREDERIC J. BROWN