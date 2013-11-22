Así brillaron los colombianos en los Grammy Latino

Carlos Vives poses backstage with his awards for best tropical fusion album, best tropical song and song of the year at the 14th Annual Latin Grammy Awards at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Eric Jamison/Invision/AP)
Eric Jamison/Eric Jamison/Invision/AP
Carlos Vives performs at the 14th Annual Latin Grammy Awards at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Carlos Vives performs at the 14th Annual Latin Grammy Awards at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Carlos Vives poses backstage with his awards for best tropical fusion album, best tropical song and song of the year at the 14th Annual Latin Grammy Awards at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Eric Jamison/Invision/AP)
Eric Jamison/Eric Jamison/Invision/AP
Carlos Vives reacts as he goes onstage to accept the award for song of the year for "Volvi a Nacer" at the 14th Annual Latin Grammy Awards at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
From left, Claudia Elena Vasquez, Carlos Vives, and Natalie Cole pose backstage with the awards for best tropical fusion album, best tropical song and song of the year at the 14th Annual Latin Grammy Awards at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Eric Jamison/Invision/AP)
Eric Jamison/Eric Jamison/Invision/AP
Carlos Vives, left, kisses Claudia Elena Vasquez as he poses backstage at the 14th Annual Latin Grammy Awards at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Eric Jamison/Invision/AP)
Eric Jamison/Eric Jamison/Invision/AP
Carlos Vives performs at the 14th Annual Latin Grammy Awards at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Carlos Vives accepts the award for best tropical fusion album for "Corazon Profundo" at the 14th Annual Latin Grammy Awards at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Carlos Vives, left, and Andres Castro pose backstage with the award for song of the year for "Volvi a Nacer" at the 14th Annual Latin Grammy Awards at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Eric Jamison/Invision/AP)
Eric Jamison/Eric Jamison/Invision/AP
Carlos Vives accepts the award for best tropical fusion album for "Corazon Profundo" at the 14th Annual Latin Grammy Awards at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Carlos Vives, left, and Andres Castro accept the award for song of the year for "Volvi a Nacer" at the 14th Annual Latin Grammy Awards at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Santana, left, and Carlos Vives perform at the Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year tribute on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2013, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Carlos Vives, left, Natalie Cole, center, and Claudia Elena Vasquez pose backstage with the awards for best tropical fusion album, best tropical song and song of the year at the 14th Annual Latin Grammy Awards at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Eric Jamison/Invision/AP)
Eric Jamison/Eric Jamison/Invision/AP
Alex Campos poses with the award for best Christian album (Spanish language) for "Regreso a Ti" backstage at the 14th Annual Latin Grammy Awards at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Eric Jamison/Invision/AP)
Eric Jamison/Eric Jamison/Invision/AP
Alex Campos accepts the award for best Christian album (Spanish language) for "Regreso a Ti" at the 14th Annual Latin Grammy Awards at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Maluma poses backstage at the 14th Annual Latin Grammy Awards at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Eric Jamison/Invision/AP)
Eric Jamison/Eric Jamison/Invision/AP
Maluma poses backstage at the 14th Annual Latin Grammy Awards at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Eric Jamison/Invision/AP)
Eric Jamison/Eric Jamison/Invision/AP
Maluma, left, and Becky G perform at the 14th Annual Latin Grammy Awards at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Maluma, right, and Becky G perform at the 14th Annual Latin Grammy Awards at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Maluma, left, and Becky G perform at the 14th Annual Latin Grammy Awards at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Carlos Vives se llevó tres gramófonos y se robó el show. Alex Campos, Andrés Cepeda y Felipe Peláez también ganaron. Maluma se lució en el escenario.