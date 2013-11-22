Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Trends:
INFORMES ESPECIALES
DÓLAR EN COLOMBIA HOY
INFORMES ESPECIALES
240x30push.png
#EstáEnTusManos Quiero recibir notificaciones con las noticias más importantes de Colombia y el mundo.
Activar
Ahora no

Advertisement

Noticias Caracol  /  Entretenimiento  /  Así brillaron los colombianos en los Grammy Latino

Así brillaron los colombianos en los Grammy Latino

Carlos Vives
1 of 21

Carlos Vives poses backstage with his awards for best tropical fusion album, best tropical song and song of the year at the 14th Annual Latin Grammy Awards at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Eric Jamison/Invision/AP)

Eric Jamison/Eric Jamison/Invision/AP

Carlos Vives
2 of 21

Carlos Vives performs at the 14th Annual Latin Grammy Awards at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Carlos Vives
3 of 21

Carlos Vives performs at the 14th Annual Latin Grammy Awards at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Carlos Vives
4 of 21

Carlos Vives poses backstage with his awards for best tropical fusion album, best tropical song and song of the year at the 14th Annual Latin Grammy Awards at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Eric Jamison/Invision/AP)

Eric Jamison/Eric Jamison/Invision/AP

Carlos Vives
5 of 21

Carlos Vives reacts as he goes onstage to accept the award for song of the year for "Volvi a Nacer" at the 14th Annual Latin Grammy Awards at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Carlos Vives,Andres Castro, Claudia Elena Vasquez
6 of 21

From left, Claudia Elena Vasquez, Carlos Vives, and Natalie Cole pose backstage with the awards for best tropical fusion album, best tropical song and song of the year at the 14th Annual Latin Grammy Awards at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Eric Jamison/Invision/AP)

Eric Jamison/Eric Jamison/Invision/AP

Carlos Vives,Claudia Elena Vasquez
7 of 21

Carlos Vives, left, kisses Claudia Elena Vasquez as he poses backstage at the 14th Annual Latin Grammy Awards at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Eric Jamison/Invision/AP)

Eric Jamison/Eric Jamison/Invision/AP

Carlos Vives
8 of 21

Carlos Vives performs at the 14th Annual Latin Grammy Awards at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Carlos Vives
9 of 21

Carlos Vives accepts the award for best tropical fusion album for "Corazon Profundo" at the 14th Annual Latin Grammy Awards at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Carlos Vives,Andres Castro
10 of 21

Carlos Vives, left, and Andres Castro pose backstage with the award for song of the year for "Volvi a Nacer" at the 14th Annual Latin Grammy Awards at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Eric Jamison/Invision/AP)

Eric Jamison/Eric Jamison/Invision/AP

Carlos Vives
11 of 21

Carlos Vives accepts the award for best tropical fusion album for "Corazon Profundo" at the 14th Annual Latin Grammy Awards at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Andres Castro, Carlos Vives
12 of 21

Carlos Vives, left, and Andres Castro accept the award for song of the year for "Volvi a Nacer" at the 14th Annual Latin Grammy Awards at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Santana, Carlos Vives
13 of 21

Santana, left, and Carlos Vives perform at the Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year tribute on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2013, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Carlos Vives,Andres Castro, Claudia Elena Vasquez
14 of 21

Carlos Vives, left, Natalie Cole, center, and Claudia Elena Vasquez pose backstage with the awards for best tropical fusion album, best tropical song and song of the year at the 14th Annual Latin Grammy Awards at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Eric Jamison/Invision/AP)

Eric Jamison/Eric Jamison/Invision/AP

Alex Campos
15 of 21

Alex Campos poses with the award for best Christian album (Spanish language) for "Regreso a Ti" backstage at the 14th Annual Latin Grammy Awards at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Eric Jamison/Invision/AP)

Eric Jamison/Eric Jamison/Invision/AP

Alex Campos
16 of 21

Alex Campos accepts the award for best Christian album (Spanish language) for "Regreso a Ti" at the 14th Annual Latin Grammy Awards at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Maluma
17 of 21

Maluma poses backstage at the 14th Annual Latin Grammy Awards at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Eric Jamison/Invision/AP)

Eric Jamison/Eric Jamison/Invision/AP

Maluma
18 of 21

Maluma poses backstage at the 14th Annual Latin Grammy Awards at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Eric Jamison/Invision/AP)

Eric Jamison/Eric Jamison/Invision/AP

Maluma, Becky G
19 of 21

Maluma, left, and Becky G perform at the 14th Annual Latin Grammy Awards at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Maluma, Becky G
20 of 21

Maluma, right, and Becky G perform at the 14th Annual Latin Grammy Awards at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Maluma, Becky G
21 of 21

Maluma, left, and Becky G perform at the 14th Annual Latin Grammy Awards at the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino on Thursday, Nov. 21, 2013, in Las Vegas. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Chris Pizzello/Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Updated: noviembre 22, 2013 07:00 AM

Carlos Vives se llevó tres gramófonos y se robó el show. Alex Campos, Andrés Cepeda y Felipe Peláez también ganaron. Maluma se lució en el escenario.

Tags

Noticias Caracol

Alex Campos

Maluma

✔️ Síganos en Google Noticias con toda la información de Colombia y el mundo. ✔️ Síganos en Google Noticias con toda la información de Colombia y el mundo.