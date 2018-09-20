Advertisement

Así le fue a Meghan Markle en su primer evento oficial como anfitriona

Así le fue a Meghan Markle en su primer evento oficial como anfitriona

By: Noticiascaracol.com
|
Updated: septiembre 20, 2018 08:18 PM

Se trató del lanzamiento de un libro de recetas de cocina para una obra de caridad. La obra se llama ‘Juntos: nuestro libro de cocina de la comunidad’.
Con la publicación recaudarán fondos para ayudar a los sobrevivientes del incendio de la torre Grenfell de Londres.
Meghan estuvo muy activa, acompañada de las dos personas más importantes en su vida: su madre, Doria Raglandy, el príncipe Harry.

