Así le fue a Meghan Markle en su primer evento oficial como anfitriona

Se trató del lanzamiento de un libro de recetas de cocina para una obra de caridad. La obra se llama ‘Juntos: nuestro libro de cocina de la comunidad’.
Con la publicación recaudarán fondos para ayudar a los sobrevivientes del incendio de la torre Grenfell de Londres.
Meghan estuvo muy activa, acompañada de las dos personas más importantes en su vida: su madre, Doria Raglandy, el príncipe Harry.
🎉 The Duke and Duchess of Sussex and Ms. Doria Ragland are today celebrating the launch of ‘Together: Our Community Cookbook’ with the women of the Hubb Community Kitchen #CookTogether pic.twitter.com/MRGFjNJxM6— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) September 20, 2018
Profits from the sales of ‘Together’ will support the Hubb Community Kitchen, keeping it open for up to seven days a week and helping widen its reach to others in the community #CookTogether: https://t.co/0o2njdVDS9 pic.twitter.com/SJw2iZjC2N— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) September 20, 2018
"The power of food is more than just the meal itself — it is the story behind it. And when you get to know the story of the recipe, you get to know the person behind it." — The Duchess of Sussex #CookTogether pic.twitter.com/10VRNtWFjM— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) September 20, 2018
"I'm so excited to see the projects you're going to continue to do in your own community, the community at large, and also how you're going to inspire people globally by sharing your stories and your recipes." — The Duchess of Sussex #CookTogether pic.twitter.com/MwOMuWKNDo— The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) September 20, 2018