A 47 años de su estreno, así luce la niña que protagonizó 'El exorcista'
Esta película, una de las más famosas de la historia, se convirtió en un clásico para repetir cada 31 de octubre.
Pocos saben que Linda Blair , actriz estadounidense, fue la encargada de darle vida a la protagonista de la película 'El exorcista', una de las más terroríficas en la historia del cine. Tras 47 años del estreno de ese filme, así luce la niña que protagonizó las pesadillas de miles.
Con tan solo 14 años, Blair encarnó a Regan MacNeil. Se puede decir que a tan temprana edad, la actriz estadounidense realizó una impecable interpretación.
Para quedarse con el papel, Blair debió competir con 600 otras niñas que se postularon para participar en la película.
Gracias a su actuación, fue nominada a los Premios Óscar en la categoría de mejor actriz de reparto y aunque no ganó logró hacerse con la estatuilla de los premios Globo de Oro en esa misma categoría.
Hoy, 47 años después de haberle dado vida al personaje que protagonizó las pesadillas de miles, Linda Blair se dedica a rescatar perros de la calle, una labor que ha sido admirada por miles.
Publicidad
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
This week remains busy as always for the dogs and me. My sweet husky Juneau was adopted into a great, active, loving home! We saved a sweet, young, misunderstood Husky, Shepherd pup I named Heidi. Scared at the shelter, but opened up after one hour of being rescued and safe at LBWF. Exercising dogs to keep them ready for adoption. We remain keeping safe for our adoptions and doing the right thing by continuing to save dogs that are being left behind.. Your support saves lives and keeps us helping the pets in need! The dogs and I thank you for you for being part of the team!!!!!! #rescuedogsofinstagram #covid19
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
#Repost @lindablairwf with @repostsaveapp ・・・ Sadly, due to the enormous pet overpopulation, my days and nights are spent, going through shelter lists of animals, that will lose their lives. Animal cruelty & abandonment, have never gone away, due to horrific laws! The continuous, horrible environmental storms, sadly causing loss of life and homes, for animals and humans alike. My heart goes out to all of you!!!I have to keep going, by saving lives, doing adoptions, educating and trying to make a difference, for our best friends, our beloved pets! Newly rescued, nearly deaf, Greycie, made a difference in my day and brought a smile back, by sharing a thankful kiss of gratitude, for saving her life and providing urgent medical care to her ears. I can only help these special angels, with your support and donations! We thank you so much, as every dollar counts, to save their lives!!! #rescued #safe #donationssavelives #rescuedog #smile #happytails #whywerescue #rescuematters #lindablairwf #lindablairworldheartfoundation #lbwf #lindablair
Ver esta publicación en Instagram
With the CA shelters shutting down, we have saved so many dogs in the last week. I had to take a breath when we saved this gorgeous German Shepherd named Max. We put our names on both him and his husky best friend, but when we got to the shelter, the other rescue group took his best friend and left him behind. Not all rescuers do the right thing! Max was so depressed, but with love and his new start in life he began to smile. This is what rescue is all about and adopting your new best friend to show them the love they deserve! Max will be in his real and forever home soon Im sure! Your donations helped save MAX!!!! #sheterdogs #rescue #LBWF #rescue #covid19