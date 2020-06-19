Así suena ‘Feel the beat’, la nueva canción de Maluma con Black Eyed Peas
Para el video de este sencillo tanto los artistas como las modelos usaron tapabocas y mascarillas faciales.
Maluma sigue cosechando éxitos en el exterior.
Tras el remix de la canción ‘Djadja’, junto a la artista Aya Nakamura, el cantante paisa presenta ‘Feel the beat’.
El nuevo sencillo del colombiano junto a Black Eyed Peas ha sido muy recibido entre sus seguidores, quienes destacan la mezcla de dos idiomas: inglés y español.
Los fans del grupo estadounidense aplauden que para su nuevo álbum ‘Translation’ invitaran a tantos artistas latinos como Shakira, J Balvin y Ozuna.
This album was a true labor of love. We spent many sleepless nights and days in the studio trying to craft a project that unified the global sounds of today. We truly hope this album brings you a little joy, happiness, and good vibes during these dark, uncertain times. Light is love, and love is: empathy, understanding, appreciation & collaboration... This is TRANSLATION 🌎 Thank you to @jbalvin, @maluma, @ozuna, @shakira, @nickyjam, and to all of our collaborators for welcoming us into your world with open arms, and for allowing us to contribute to Latin culture. Big love to our @epicrecords fam and to all of our #peabodies for the continuous support ❤️ #BEPTranslation out now on all platforms.