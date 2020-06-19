Así suena ‘Feel the beat’, la nueva canción de Maluma con Black Eyed Peas

View this post on Instagram

This album was a true labor of love. We spent many sleepless nights and days in the studio trying to craft a project that unified the global sounds of today. We truly hope this album brings you a little joy, happiness, and good vibes during these dark, uncertain times. Light is love, and love is: empathy, understanding, appreciation & collaboration... This is TRANSLATION 🌎 Thank you to @jbalvin, @maluma, @ozuna, @shakira, @nickyjam, and to all of our collaborators for welcoming us into your world with open arms, and for allowing us to contribute to Latin culture. Big love to our @epicrecords fam and to all of our #peabodies for the continuous support ❤️ #BEPTranslation out now on all platforms.