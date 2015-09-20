Advertisement

Entretenimiento  /  Asistentes al Oktoberfest en Cali corearon los grandes éxitos de Aterciopelados

Asistentes al Oktoberfest en Cali corearon los grandes éxitos de Aterciopelados

Updated: septiembre 21, 2015 10:50 AM

Con una espectacular presentación, la emblemática banda de rock colombiana cautivó a caleños y turistas. Vea cómo fue la fiesta para los amantes de la cerveza.

